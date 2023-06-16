Two people are currently in critical condition at the Upper West Regional Hospital after allegedly being shot by the police in the Upper West region under the suspicion of being armed robbers.

The victims, who are well-known hunters in the area, were returning from a night hunting expedition when their motorcycle ran out of petrol.

They stopped on the roadside to refuel when, unexpectedly, they were involved in a collision with a police patrol team.

Subsequently, it is alleged that the police officers opened fire, resulting in the severe injuries sustained by the victims.

Fortunately, a third person who was accompanying them managed to escape and quickly made their way to the nearby community of Moyiri.

Following the incident, Dr Sebastian Sandaare, the Member of Parliament for the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa constituency, visited the two victims at the hospital.

He has called for a thorough investigation into the matter and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

