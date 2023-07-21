A team of rescuers from the Wa Municipal Fire Station in the Upper West Region has retrieved the lifeless body of a 13-year-old girl from a 10-feet deep manhole at Nakori.

This was after receiving a distress call about the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Hamida Adam, a pupil of Angel International School.

The Regional Fire Service in a statement said the incident occurred when Hamida attempted to swim in the 10ft deep manhole full of water.

The retrieved body has been handed over to the Police for further investigations.

