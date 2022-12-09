A decomposing body of a three-day-old baby has been found in a manhole at Oklu Nkwanta, a suburb of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

It is believed the baby was murdered and dumped in the manhole by it’s mother who is currently on the run.

Information gathered at the scene indicates that the baby was discovered wrapped inside a polythene bag by some residents.

According to eyewitnesses, their concerns were heightened after seeing the polythene bag in the manhole, and proceeded to unwrap it, discovering the baby in the process.

A neighbour revealed to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that suspicions were high after Maggie failed to produce a baby, despite putting to bed some days ago.

She reportedly denied childbirth and defended that her protruding belly was as a result of fibroid.

When news broke out of the discovery, the suspect, who is in her late thirties has reportedly been on the run.

The case has been reported to Awutu Ofaakor District Police Command while police are hunting for the suspect.