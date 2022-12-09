Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Tony Aubynn, says it is not a disgrace despite Black Stars’ elimination from the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, who made their fourth appearance at the global showpiece, got crashed at the group phase for the second time.

Having suffered a defeat against Portugal and recorded a 3-2 win over South Korea, the Black Stars needed a draw to progress to the next round of the tournament.

However, the four-time African champions suffered a 2-0 defeat to finish at the bottom in Group H with three points.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Aubynn opined that even former champions like Germany and Uruguay have also exited the World Cup, insisting Ghana’s elimination is, therefore, not strange.

Dr Tony Aubynn

“We are out of the World Cup because it’s football, football is an unpredictable game, our players were determined to achieve the set target, likewise other teams were also determined,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“On the day, things didn’t go the way we wanted and that is football for you. But our exit is not anything strange, much as it is a painful experience for all Ghanaians, Germany and Uruguay who are once champions of the competition all exited with us.

“Before the tournament, Ghana were the least favorite to win the competition. I think the team didn’t disgrace themselves at all, many supporters from different countries appreciated our performance and believed the future looked bright,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has also stepped down from his role.