Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, has criticised the team selection of Otto Addo following the Black Stars’ defeat to Uruguay in the 2022 World Cup.

Ahead of the final Group H game, Addo made two changes with Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu replacing Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah who featured in their 3-2 win against South Korea.

However, Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice after Andre Ayew failed to convert a spot-kick.

Ahead of the game, Ghana needed a draw to stay in the competition but after the defeat that has sent Ghana packing, Gyan, who was speaking as a pundit questioned the team selection by Otto Addo.

READ ALSO

“Otto Addo had his game plan and tactics wrong,” he said on SuperSport.

“I think we should have gone into the game with the same game plan against South Korea.

“We were not ourselves in the first half and anytime that happens, Ghana plays poor,” he added.

Ghana finished 4th with three points after three games played. This is the second time the Black Stars have failed to progress from the group phase of the Fifa World Cup with the first incident coming in 2014 in Brazil.