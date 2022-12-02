Mixed emotions greeted Ghanaian fans when Uruguay sent Ghana packing again with a 2-0 victory in their last World Cup Group H match at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

It’s a Déjà vu – after 12 years history repeated itself as the South Americans triumphed over the West African country at the Mundial in Qatar.

However, this time around both teams failed to progress to the next stage of the tournament after a late goal from South Korea to win 2-1 against Portugal in the other fixture.

Despite their loss, some fans are joyous with the results as they got their revenge with Suarez and his teammates bowing out of the tournament as well.

Check out some reactions from fans:

The fact that we’re going home with Uruguay makes it better😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1NUDNWETzF — Nungua Cardi B💕 (@ellyserwaaa) December 2, 2022

Hm — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) December 2, 2022

Mentality that factors in the enormous emotions around this game. https://t.co/xbtA90Rfnk — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) December 2, 2022

LETS ALL LAUGH AT SUAREZ 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Xd1844LUJH — Astrid Wett (@CFCAstrid_) December 2, 2022

Interesting piece of the revenge 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7oRMY7bmlK — LinkinForLife (@ForLinkin) December 2, 2022