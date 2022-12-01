Morocco qualified as Group F winners after beating Canada 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

The African side were gifted their opener, as Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan made a horror mistake by giving the ball to Hakim Ziyech, who chipped it into an empty net within the first five minutes.

Things got worse for John Herdman’s side when Youssef En-Nesyri latched onto a long ball and finished brilliantly as the Atlas Lions made the most of their dominance.

Canada had some fortune and pulled one back just before half-time when Nayef Aguerd deflected a cross into his own goal.

They were much improved after the break and hit the bar when Atiba Hutchinson climbed highest and headed at goal, however, Morocco defended resiliently to hold on.

Morocco top the group with Croatia joining them in the knockout rounds after their tense goalless draw with Belgium.