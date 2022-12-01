Ghana coach, Otto Addo has said their final group game against Uruguay will be a difficult encounter.

The Black Stars will wrap up their Group H games against the South Americans side on Friday at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana, who sit 2nd with three points will hope for a draw or a win to guarantee their place in the last 16 at the ongoing Mundial.

Ahead of the game, Addo, speaking at a press conference, said Uruguay, who need a win desperately have a strong side and will make the game difficult for his side.

READ ALSO

“Uruguay have a strong football tradition and we all know they have a strong squad,” Addo said on Thursday ahead of the game.

“They [Uruguay] have good players in all departments and it is going to be a difficult match for us,” he added.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal at the 974 Stadium before picking up a 3-2 win against South Korea at the Education City Stadium.