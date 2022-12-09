The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, has had some iconic fashion moments at various public events in this Fourth Republic.

The beautiful politician has been named one of the most influential female personalities in 2022 as she promotes quality education and other philanthropist projects across the country.

H.E. Samira Bawumia was among the dignitaries who graced the launch of LPG’s new campaign, where Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong was outdoored as the Brand Ambassador.

In an Instagram post by Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, the television presenter looked stunning in a white dress. Her long sleeveless dress was designed with fur and exquisite fashion accessories.

Delay wore a long lustrous hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiles beautifully at the camera. The eloquent television star wore black mules to complete her looks.

The Second Lady looked ethereal in an African print ensemble and matching gele headband showing off her natural braids.

She wore mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows. Samira Bawumia styled her looks with matching jewelry for the event at the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.