Two persons have been arrested and 15 Chanfang machines destroyed in a task force exercise against illegal mining on River Pra in the Eastern Region.

The suspects were arrested by a combined anti-galamsey (illegal mining) task-force and monitoring team in the Akyemansa District led by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Paul Asamoah.

Equipment including dredging, water pumping machines used by the illegal miners were confiscated.

The DCE, Paul Asamoah, said for the past six years, the district has spent huge sums of money in fighting galamsey activities in the area which has yielded minimal results.

It is for this reason the taskforce was implemented in the Akyemansa District to complement government’s initiative to clampdown on illegal mining.

That notwithstanding, Mr Asamoah assured the residents that the taskforce will not give up on the fight, especially as the Christmas season is approaching, when galamseyers ginger their activities.