Alan Kyerematen's campaign song pops up at Kufuor’s 84th birthday bash

During the 2010 Primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the campaign team of Alan Kyerematen composed a song to aid his fortunes of leading the party as flagbearer into the 2012 general election.

Mr Kyeremeten would eventually concede to Nana Akufo-Addo after the party election.

Years down the line, the Trade Minister’s trademark song was performed by a choir at former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s 84th birthday bash on December 8.

This comes at a time when the Minister is gunning for another chance at the NPP’s presidential candidature going into the 2024 general election.

“Alan Kyerematen is the one we want,” is the refrain in the lyrics of the popular song.

The Minister was seen joining in on the chorus with his entourage while it was being performed.

Other names that have surfaced for the NPP leadership race include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Agriculture Minister Osei Akoto among others.