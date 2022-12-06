The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced a 48-hour interruption in the supply of water to certain parts of Accra.

The development, according to the GWCL, is due to planned maintenance works on the Tema Booster Station.

In a statement, the company explained the work will result in a shutdown from Wednesday, 7 December 2022 to Friday, 9 December 2022.

The statement noted engineers are scheduled to install new equipment which includes a heavy-duty pump at the Tema Booster Station which will improve the volumes of water distributed in the district.

The affected areas will include Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca-Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagoon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Borteyeman, and Santoe.

Others are Trassaco, Afresco Estate, Manet Court, Regimanuel Estates, O’Reilly Senior High School, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, GWCL said it has rented water tankers to supply water to essential service providers like hospitals and schools to forestall any eventuality.

“Consumers in the affected areas have also been encouraged to store some water while water is flowing now. The supply of water is expected to resume immediately after the mission is accomplished,” the statement admonished.