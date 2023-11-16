The management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that it will embark on a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve arrears owed by customers beginning Monday November 20, 2023.

The exercise according to GWCL will have Disconnection teams and Task Forces in various regions and district offices in the country to disconnect consumers whose bills are in arrears.

In statement released on 15 November 2023, the company stated that persons found guilty of illegal water connections shall be arrested by the police and prosecuted.

“Apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams will check illegal connections, serif-re-connections and the use of in-line boosters pumps illegally at customer premises. All persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be arrested by the police and prosecuted,” excerpts of the statement read.

They advised paid up customers to leave their “receipts behind when leaving home to avoid wrong disconnections” adding that customers who use electronic means need to show proof of payment.

“Management entreats customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertake this all important exercise in our effort to collect and mobilize the much-needed revenue to improve on our water supply service in the country.” it added.

ALSO READ: