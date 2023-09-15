The Accra West Region of Ghana Water Company Limited(GWCL) has arrested Marvis Godwin, a Nigerian, for stealing a customer’s water meter at Nyanyano in the Central region.

The incident which occurred at dawn on Thursday, September 14, 2023, is one of the numerous cases of meter thief they face in their operations throughout the country.

It will be recalled that, in March this year, the Accra West Region of GWCL reported in the media the alarming rate at which some members of the public were stealing water meters and water connection materials in its Dansoman, Nyanyano and Kasoa operational areas.

The incidence went down drastically following the wide media attention it received but it has rare its ugly head again.

In a statement , GWCL said it has started recording cases of meter theft again and this time, will not let the thieves go untouched.

Mr Godwin is currently in custody at the Kasoa Police Station and will be arraigned before court on Friday, September 15, 2023.

“While the Company is currently striving to work with meters with no metallic components, we want our customers and the public to note that most of the existing meters have these components and so they (the public and customers) should assist us by being on the look out for perpetrators of these dastardly acts and report them to GWCL or the Police,” the statement appealed.