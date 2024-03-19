Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced it is set to begin the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam.

In a letter dated March 7, 2024, GWCL stated the water level is gradually rising due to the onset of the rains.

Failure to spill the dam according to GWCL will endanger lives and properties as it will cause potential collapse.

Although GWCL did not categorically state when the exercise will begin, the letter noted the spilling process would commence at a low rate to minimise its downstream impact.

However, the actual rate would be dictated by the incoming flow of water into the dam and the spillage would continue as long as the water level continue to rise.

GWCL has expressed regret for any inconveniences that may arise as a result of the spillage.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: