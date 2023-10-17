Following the devastating effects of the spillage of the Akosombo Dam in some communities in the Volta, Eastern, and Oti Regions, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, has advised illegal settlers around the Weija Dam to learn some lessons.

The over-a-week-old continuous spillage, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) said, has displaced over 26,000 residents across about four regions.

Many valuable properties have also been destroyed after numerous towns were submerged in the flooded water.

Reacting to what some have described as a national disaster, the Executive Director of the EPA admitted that the plight of the affected is very pathetic and pitiful.

He, however, stressed that there are a lot of lessons to be learnt from the unfortunate incident.

The EPA boss explained that, the spillage of the dams across the country has become a necessary evil since the country cannot stand the impact in the event that these dams collapse.

He, therefore, advised illegal settlers inhabiting the waterways of the Weija Dam to take cues from the Akosombo incident and voluntarily relocate in other to avoid a similar catastrophe in the event of spillage or natural disaster.

“This goes beyond environmental concerns. It is a national issue. Life and properties are at risk. It is a very sad situation. But we must take cues from these things and adhere to advise and then comply with regulations,” Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu noted.

He continued, “Just recently, we had the opportunity to undertake a field trip to Weija Dam where the reservoir for the Ghana Water Company is located.

“People have encroached so much and so close to the facility. The moment the reservoir overruns, it will cause a huge havoc. People will lose their lives they will lose their properties and all that. But what is happening currently at Akosombo is a great lesson for all of us to look at.”

“Gear yourselves us and voluntarily vacate those places. For state institutions like EPA or any other to come in with full-force demolition does not augur well. Nobody wants to see anybody suffering.

“But if we are not careful, even if we are unable to do it, nature may do it,” he told JoyNews’ Kwasi Addai Kwarteng in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Volta River Authority (VRA) says the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams’ spillage is expected to continue for at least a week to prevent the collapse of the dams.

