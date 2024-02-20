The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has denied responsibility for the Akosombo dam spillage disaster, which displaced over 30,000 people in September 2023.

Questions arose regarding the effectiveness of the data-sharing system between the GMA and the Volta River Authority (VRA) following the incident.

However, Eric Asuman, the Director-General of the Agency, defended the GMA, stating that they had provided the VRA with the necessary rainfall data.

Mr Asuman said the GMA’s forecast had indicated above-normal rainfall, giving sufficient time for preparation and precautionary measures to be taken.

“Our forecast indicated that we were going to have an above-normal forecast. That was early enough for anybody to watch and be prepared and take the necessary precautions. It couldn’t have been the fact that GMA didn’t give them information. We did, and the news came that we were being blamed. If you talk to the right people at VRA, they will tell you that couldn’t have been the problem of GMA,” he said.

