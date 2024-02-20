Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams, displayed his prowess on the field as he led Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 victory over Girona in a thrilling Spanish La Liga match on Monday night.

Williams was a key figure for Athletic Club during their Week 25 fixture, demonstrating his skills and tenacity from the onset.

The Estadio San Mames witnessed an early goal from Athletic Bilbao’s Alex Berenguer in just the second minute, setting the tone for an intense battle on the pitch.

Girona, despite dominating possession after the initial setback, struggled to find an equalizer before halftime.

In the second half, Williams further solidified Athletic Club’s lead by adding his name to the scoresheet, increasing the scoreline to 3-1 after Berenguer secured his second goal of the night.

While Girona fought back with goals from Vijtor Tsygankov and Eric Garcia, they ultimately fell short, resulting in a narrow 3-2 defeat at the final whistle.

Williams’ contribution was significant, as his goal took his La Liga tally to ten, accompanied by three assists, in 23 appearances.

Overall, it was an exhilarating display of skill and determination from Williams and Athletic Club, resulting in a well-deserved victory for the team.