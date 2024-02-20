Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, scored a wonderful goal in Crystal Palace’s Monday night’s Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.

However, the 30-year-old’s stellar effort failed to clinch victory for his team, as they settled for a 1-1 draw.

Ayew’s moment of brilliance saw him unleash a thunderous shot into the far corner, leaving Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless. This marked his third goal of the season, adding to his contribution of five assists for Palace in the Premier League.

Despite Ayew’s heroics, Palace couldn’t secure the win as Everton’s Amadou Onana rose to the occasion with a late header in the 84th minute, levelling the scoreline. The draw leaves Palace in 15th place on the table, while Everton climbs to 16th.

The match unfolded amidst managerial uncertainty for Palace, following Roy Hodgson’s resignation earlier in the day due to health reasons.

Oliver Glasner, former Eintracht Frankfurt boss, has been appointed as Hodgson’s successor, tasked with leading the team forward.

Ayew’s standout performance serves as a beacon of hope for Palace fans amid the transition to new management, despite falling short of securing victory on the night.