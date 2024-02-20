Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has revealed that Ghana would be in a dire situation if it fails to meet some tax obligations to achieve targets set by the International Monetary Fund.

He is therefore urging the Ghana Revenue Authority to be proactive in addressing any gaps in line with its revenue generation.

Speaking at an engagement with the Commissioners of the Authority, he said revenue mobilisation is a key priority for the government.

Dr. Amin Adam, however, commended the Ghana Revenue Authority for exceeding the revenue target for 2023.

“Commissioner-General, this institution continues to perform admirably well. Last year, you managed to exceed the revenue target. Although the public seems to question the framework for target setting, I congratulate you on this achievement.”

“However, this achievement also reveals the depth of potential to be optimised. This view is also shared by the wider public. Achieving and exceeding the targets is also critical to the success of the IMF-Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Programme. We cannot afford to miss our commitments programme”, he stressed.

Dr. Amin Adam highlighted the key commitment of the Ghana Revenue Authority to aid Ghana’s IMF programme for 2024.

“Commissioner-General, I take this opportunity to reiterate to you and your team the three key commitments you made under the programme for 2024: cleaning of the GRA taxpayer register by end-June 2024, complete data migration from all existing portals to the ITAS, operationalize the major modules (registration, returns filing and payments) in the system (and processes needed to be completed prior to that) by end December 2024”, he added.

The finance minister also said he will collaborate with the GRA through a structured framework, to exceed the GH¢145 billion target outlined in the 2024 Budget.

