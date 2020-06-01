The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has advised institutions, organisations who have properties close to the Weija dam to evacuate as it will soon begin the spilling of excess water as part of routine measures to safeguard it.

According to a press statement from the Chief Manager, PR/Communications, Stanley Martey, the dam level has risen from 37ft to 47.9ft within two days. As a result, the company will begin spilling excess water from the dam.

The safe operating level of the dam is 47ft. Like every dam, its safe operating levels are maintained to prevent it from possible collapse. Hence, the spillage, the release added.

To this end, management of GWCL therefore wishes to inform the general public as well as institutions and organizations who have properties downstream of the dam, that the opening of the spillway gates is inevitable and possibly cause flooding. Therefore, the company urges inhabitants living in communities downstream and along the buffer zone of the river course, to evacuate the area to forestall any eventualities and also to protect life and property.

There are plans to avert flooding after Bagre Dam spillage

GWCL has begun a house to house sensitization and using public information address systems within the communities, to caution settlers and residents on the repercussions of their continuous stay within the buffer zone. Opinion leaders, Chiefs, Assemblymen, Unit Committee leaders and Heads of schools have been informed to help in sensitizing the people in the communities. GWCL is also liaising with institutions like National Security and NADMO to support the process to avoid disaster.

Communities that are likely to be affected include; Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome and surrounding communities.

Property owners and residents in the area are therefore advised to evacuate or take immediate precautionary measures to protect life and property.