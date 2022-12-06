Foundation for Mentally Challenged Ghana – A non profit making organisation has served patients of Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital with acts of kindness.

The assorted items presented by the group included clothing, detergents, sanitaries, food stuffs, house keeping items and many more to the patients.

The exercise, which was made in Cape Coast, is a collective fight against stigmatization and sensitizing the public on mental health.

The group highlighted that their annual donations to the various psychiatric hospitals across the country was to assist the patients in the wake of economic challenges in the country.

Foundation for Mentally Challenged Ghana is a non-profit making organization that aims to educate and sensitize the general public on mental health and the associated stigma.