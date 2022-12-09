Governance lecturer at Central University and farmer, Dr Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, has revealed that when the agriculture sector is given the needed support, the Ghana cedi will be strengthened.

According to him, a reduction in importation will increase the cedi’s value.

“The high importation rate of rice, eggs, and chicken can be reduced when the agricultural sector flourishes and Ghana’s cedi will be strengthened.”

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Dr Ankrah encouraged the youth to venture into the agricultural sector.

“Last year I won my district’s best livestock farmer award. This year I’ve also won the Central Regional best pig farmer. I am saying this to encourage everyone and most importantly the youth.”

He mentioned that his quest to gain recognition in the agriculture sector was from his father who was also a farmer.

“In 1992, my father was awarded the best Western Regional farmer. I was born into a family of farmers. So I said to myself if I grow up to be a farmer I must also win a prestigious award. I have palm plantation, cocoa, rabbits and goats. In 10 years I wish to have a minimum of 120 acres of palm plantation and a factory that produces palm oil.”