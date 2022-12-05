Uruguay suffered a disappointing group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup despite beating Ghana in their final match.

South Korea’s late win over Portugal lifted them above the South Americans, who were long in control against old foes Ghana thanks to Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s first-half double.

Tempers flared violently at full time as Uruguay players targeted referee Daniel Siebert to ask for explanations on two dismissed penalty appeals – one on Darwin Nunez and another on Edinson Cavani in stoppage time.

Jose Gimenez was one of the leading aggressors, being seen shoving those around him while trying to get explanations. A video circulating on social media shows Gimenez hitting a FIFA official in the back of the head and swearing at the officials.

Mundo Deportivo say the Atletico Madrid defender could face a 15-game ban if that hit is reported as some form of assault.

After the incident, Gimenez was seen shouting at a camera: “They [the referees] are all a bunch of thieves, these sons of b******. Yes, record me. Son of a b****.”

Any such ban could translate to club football, like when Luis Suarez bit Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup and was made to wait for his Barcelona debut.

Uruguay stars Cavani and Luis Suarez aren’t out of the clear, either. Suarez took aim at referees, saying: “I see a penalty for Cavani because he is cut off by the defender and he puts his body in front of him. Darwin’s is very clear too. They are not excuses, but incredible penalties are being awarded in this World Cup. And there is the committee of referees and FIFA, and they have to try to explain themselves better, at least.”

Cavani was seen punching a television monitor as he made his way through the tunnel and could face retrospective action.