The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has apologised to all Ghanaians for the Black Stars’ inability to advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars were crashed out at the group phase after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in their final Group H game.

Ghana lost their first game against Portugal, then defeated South Korea last Monday.

The Black Stars exit the tournament with three points after three games.

READ ALSO

Mohammed Kudus was the only player to score two goals in the tournament. He was awarded man of the match by FIFA after the game against South Korea.

Below is the full statement from GFA:

The Ghana Football Association is extremely grateful to the government, the Ghanaian people, the football family, corporate Ghana, our esteemed sponsors, and supporters for their unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support during the Black Stars FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign.

We regret our inability to progress to the knockout phase of the competition and offer our profound apologies to the government, the people of Ghana, and all stakeholders across the globe.

We believe that valuable lessons have been learned from our qualification and participation in the tournament and aim to continue with the positives going into the future.

The Ghana Football Association would in due course inform all stakeholders about any further developments concerning the Black Stars.