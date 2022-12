The Police have embarked on a special operation to arrest a gang of armed robbers who shot and killed a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern Region.

The incident, according to the Police, occurred on December 2, 2022.

The suspects are said to have also robbed a gold dealer of some valuables.

The Police have assured the public the thugs will be arrested to face justice.