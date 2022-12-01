Following his heroics at the world stage, Ghana’s midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has had his mural of him unveiled in his childhood neighbourhood, Nima.

The Ajax talisman has become the first Ghanaian to score a brace in the Mundial.

Kudus is currently in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup where his brilliant performances have drawn massive love from Ghanaians.

Both performances from Portugal’s defeat and South Korea win have gone unnoticed as Mohammed Awudu, an international graffiti artist has taken some time to design a colourful mural to honour him.

Moh Awudu in shot ( PC: Kobbi Blaq)

Awudu, who finds the 22-year-old as an inspiration figure, expressed his excitement after Kudus became one of the few to challenge the negative press surrounding the Nima community.

“Everyone feels like this community has nothing to offer but Kudus comes from Nima and if you want something nice you start from home,” he told Joy Sports.

“I have always wanted to paint something legendary at the streets of Nima and this mural will serve as an inspiration to the young ones from this community because these youngsters are hesitant to move from their comfort zones to chase their dreams,” he added.