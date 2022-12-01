Director of Business Operations at Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has apologised over his statements about budgetary allocations to the Agric Ministry and Council of State.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express show, Mr Jackson stated that after perusing the budget statement, he realised government’s failure to apply sound judgement with regards to the distribution of funds.

The Economist asserted key ministries capable of championing an economic recovery were being starved of funds while certain agencies whose usefulness in the government machinery has recently been questioned were being furnished with a disproportionate amount of funds.

“The office of government machinery, I don’t care where you came from, why is it at 1.4 billion? Guess what? Ministry of Food and Agric, do you know how much we’re giving them? 1.2billion. Do you know how much we’re spending on free SHS? 2.9 billion. The Council of State is receiving more money than the Food and Agric Ministry,” he said.

But taking to his Twitter page, Mr Jackson has indicated he got his numbers wrong.

He added the statement has gone viral and therefore apologises to all and sundry over the development.

