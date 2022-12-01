Actor Prince David Osei has expressed his gratitude to the casting directors of the ‘The Woman King’ movie who considered him for a role he auditioned for but didn’t get.

In a recent interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, he explained that he was contacted by a casting director based in California via Instagram, who asked him to audition for the role of Oba Ade, the villain in the movie ‘The Woman King.’

“Casting director based in Los Angeles, California she does a lot of casting for big Hollywood movies, she contacted me via Instagram and asked me to audition and we took it up from there,” he said.

Oba Ade is an Oyo General who couldn’t stand the idea of a woman being a soldier and becomes the antagonist to the ‘Agojie’ – the all-women warrior of the Dahomey Kingdom and their general, Nanisca – played by Viola Davis.

The Oba Ade role was later played by Nigerian actor Jimmy Odukoya.

He also shared that the audition process was easy to handle and was asked to send a video of himself auditioning for the role.

“The audition process was cool, I was sent a script and I was asked to self-tape myself doing the lines and send it back to them.”

The Heart of Men actor shared his disappointment in not getting the role.

“To be very honest with you, I don’t know why I wasn’t selected, because we got far. We spoke about money and all that, looking at the movie they needed a Nigerian because the person who was going to play that role needed to portray the Nigerian culture.

“I guess that’s what happened because, after my audition, I was shortlisted. We spoke about money and everything, but looks like they went the other way,” he explained.

He added, “I’m very grateful and humbled to be allowed to audition for such a major role, because there are other actors who are there, but I was considered.”