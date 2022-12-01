A ranking member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has criticised government officials who are currently in Qatar to catch glimpses of the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament.

The football competition began 10 days ago, and so far it has seen many interesting spectacles, including some high-profile national officials gracing the stadiums to support their countries.

But in the case of Ghana, Dr Forson says it is not prudent for Ghanaian MPs and ministers to be having fun in Qatar amidst the present economic crisis.

According to him, the act does not augur well for the country, especially when the inputs of such persons are needed in the discussion of the 2023 budget.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he added a photo of the MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who was wearing a smile at a stadium in Qatar.

Dr Forson tweeted, “At a time of serious economic crisis, Cabinet Ministers and MPs should not abandon the important business of budget consideration to go and watch football in Qatar.



“The optics are bad! We need to show we are serious about resolving the crisis.”

On Thursday, November 24, the embattled Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented government’s economic programme to Parliament for the 2023 fiscal year.

Amongst the highlights of the budget were the revision of the E-levy from the current 1.5% to 1%, plus an increment of the VAT rate from 12.5% to 15%.

These developments have subsequently triggered some resentments from the Minority who are calling on government to revise its notes.

It is in light of these concerns that the MP for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency in the Central Region, Dr Forson, believes that all hands must be on deck in the conversation surrounding the budget.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana are currently lacing their boots for their final Group H match in Qatar.

After losing to Portugal in their opening encounter, the team managed to beat South Korea on Monday in a 3-2 victory; with an opener from Mohammed Salisu and a brace from Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Having secured the three points, the Stars are looking forward to progressing to the next stage of the competition by securing the needed points in their last clash against Uruguay.

Regarding this development, coach Otto Addo says he believes his charges can live up to the billing and make Ghana proud.