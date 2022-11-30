Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup squad and is set to play no further part in the tournament after being suspended by the country’s football federation.

A source close to the player told BBC Sport Africa that Onana departed the team hotel and travelled to the airport on Tuesday, with Paris his initial destination before he travels on to Cameroon capital Yaounde.

“I have put all my efforts and energy into finding solutions to a situation that a footballer often experiences, but there has been no will on the other side,” Onana said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“However, I always respect and support the decisions of the people in charge of pursuing the success of our team and country.”

Cameroon’s football federation (Fecafoot) took action after Indomitable Lions coach Rigobert Song said established first-choice Onana had asked not to play their second Group G match, amid reports of a falling out between the pair in Qatar.

The 26-year-old Inter Milan keeper was replaced by Devis Epassy for Monday’s 3-3 draw against Serbia, and was not listed among the substitutes.

Onana’s statement said he “was not allowed to be on the ground to help Cameroon achieve the team’s goals”.

“I always behaved in a way to lead the team to success in a good manner,” he added.

On Monday evening Fecafoot released a statement to say Onana had been “temporarily suspended from the group for disciplinary reasons”.

Onana has won 34 international caps and had started all of the Central Africans’ games this year before being left out against Serbia.

Now led by Song’s former team-mate Samuel Eto’o, Fecafoot expressed “its full support” for the coach, 46, as he implemented policy “aimed at preserving discipline, solidarity, complementarity and cohesion with the national team”.

There are suggestions the coach and goalkeeper have disagreed over Onana’s regular venturing out of his penalty area.

Of his 61 touches of the ball during the 1-0 defeat by Switzerland last Thursday, 26 came outside the box.