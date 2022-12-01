The Residents of Tamanja, a farming community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region, are appealing to corporate entities, and the government to, as a matter of urgency, provide them with potable drinking water to safeguard their health.

The residents said they have never tasted or enjoyed potable water for a very long time, despite being a well recognized municipality in Ghana.

A visit to the area by Adom News’ Obrempongba Owusu revealed residents who have no option are compelled to fetch water from the polluted Oti river for their house chores.

According to them, although before the 2020 election a borehole was put up for them, they have never seen any drop of water leaving them with no option than to depend on the river.

Some of the women noted that due to the nature of the polluted water, they get infected with diseases such as cholera and guinea worm.

They lamented that during the dry season the stream often dries up making life unbearable for them, especially women, during that period.

The community leader, Nigrubechie Niyeba, and some residents noted that several appeals have been made to the assembly but they have not gotten results yet.

He, thus, called on the government and other entities to come to their aid and provide them with potable water.