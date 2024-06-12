Eleven people, including two minors, drowned on Tuesday evening when a boat in which they were travelling on the Oti River capsized.

Six people have been rescued and five others are still missing.

The Assembly member of Dambai Lakeside, Emmanuel Atali, said that soon after the news, a massive rescue operation was launched by Navy officials and local boat operators.

Immediately, four women, including a baby girl, were found and rushed for intensive care at Dambai Health Centre, Mr Atali told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The boat, which took off from Dambai, was heading towards Njari, a farming and fishing community under Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region when the disaster struck.

Sources said the passengers on board were returning from Dambai market.

Mr Clement Kwasi Checki, Chairman of Boat Operators expressed deep grief over the incident.

“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to the boat accident; my thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss” he stated.

As at the time of filing this report, searches were underway to find the five other missing persons.

ALSO READ: