The Police in Dambai of the Krachi East Municipality has arrested the owner of the boat involved in an accident on River Oti on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday evening while the boat was carrying 10 passengers from Dambai market to cross the river to Ingyari, a fishing community in the Oti Region.

Speaking to Adom News, the Krachi East National Disaster Management Organisation officer (NADMO) Jacob Desiavour disclosed that, seven of the passengers were rescued.

However, three people including a four-year-old girl were however pronounced dead.

The Assembly member for the Dambai Lakeside Electoral Area, Emmanuel Atali in an update on the issue said the boat owner has been arrested while investigations into the matter continue.

“We are still looking for the dead body but the police have arrested the boat operator, who was driving the boat when the incident happened.

“As I am speaking now, people are still looking for the dead body. They have to let him [the boat operator] write his statement because he is the one who knows where the accident happened,” Mr Atali told Citi News.

He added that, the search party is still patrolling to retrieve the bodies of the deceased, while those who were rescued are recovering.

“All the people that were rescued are now recovering. All of them are in good condition” Mr. Atali added.



