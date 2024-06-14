The Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye has reiterated the government’s commitment to complete the La General Hospital.

The original facility was demolished in July 2020 due to its deteriorating state to make way for the construction of a new facility, but that rebuilding has been delayed.

Interacting with the media during a tour of the project site, Dr Okoe Boye said the government will bear the cost of the project due to the inconsistency of loan funds.

He stressed that ,this would ensure the health facility is completed within the 28-month target.

“About $9 million was released to the constructor and so we are committed, we will make sure that they get the funds to make sure that the project is completed within 28 months.

“This hospital will help take pressure off the Police Hospital and the Teaching Hospital, that is why the government has gone out of its way to shoulder the cost itself if the loan disbursement has become an issue,” he said.

Dr Okoe Boye further dismissed claims that the Akufo-Addo government just pledged to reconstruct the health facility to garner votes.

According to him, the project is a crucial one, thus, the government will certainly ensure its completion.

“This was not a fluke, it is not that someone promised to build a hospital when they had no plan to implement it. It is happening and I’m happy that we are all part of the experience,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of the La General Hospital, the Health Minister said it will complement existing health facilities.

“If we were looking at only La’s population, we wouldn’t build this size of a hospital. But the idea is to make sure that this facility is used to augment general health services, both primary and possibly the next stage that is why it is more than a district hospital but not at the level of a teaching hospital” Dr. Okoe Boye added.

READ ALSO: