The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has disclaimed the suspension of the Berekum Traditional Council from the House.

It has, accordingly, responded to a motion filed against the House at the Sunyani High Court, in opposition to the suspension as announced by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

On December 18, 2023, some members of the House, led by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, also the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, announced the suspension of the Council.

The other members include the Paramount Chiefs of Suma, Wenchi, Kwatwoma, Nsawkaw and the Dwenem Traditional areas.

Unhappy with the public announcement, Nana Ofori Gyabaah, a royal of Senase-Berekum filed a writ at the High Court against the decision of the regional house of chiefs.

However, in a response, an accompanying ‘affidavit in opposition’ filed by its Registrar, Madam Ama Konadu Kusi, and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said “the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has never met to take a decision to suspend the Berekum Traditional Council.”

“The Paramount Chiefs took the decision in respect of their personal relationship with the Berekum Traditional Council, and not as a decision, order or a stand taken by the Bono Regional House of Chiefs”, it stated.

The affidavit added, “The Bono Regional House of Chiefs has not suspended the Berekum Traditional Council because it is not a member to be suspended. It is rather its Paramount Chief, who is a member, by operation of law.”

“The Regional House of Chiefs is a creature of statute, and no chief can perform any of its functions under the statute unless he satisfies the requirements of the statute. The decision taken by the chiefs is not an administrative decision or judicial function, but their personal decision specified in article 247(3) of the 1992 constitution and Act 759,” it added.

