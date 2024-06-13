Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims have died from health complications in Saudi Arabia.

The deceased, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah Region, passed away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, respectively.

Over four thousand Ghanaian pilgrims are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

Chairman of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Ben Abdullah Banda, confirmed the incident to Channel One News.

He said the two have been buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

He also announced that, a Ghanaian pilgrim gave birth in the Holy City of Mecca on Wednesday.

“So far, so good, except that we have had two deaths. Two of our pilgrims have died. We also have one delivery. One of our pilgrim women has delivered a bouncy baby,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Authorities using military to do dirty work to keep them in power – Col Aboagye

Elderly patient found in bush at Gomoa Ojobi: The inside story