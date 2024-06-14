An unknown person has abandoned a baby in the toilet of the Acherensua Health Centre in the Ahafo Region.

Mercy Sackey, the midwife at the facility, explained to Adom News that a mother who took her sick child to the toilet facility noticed something inside the latrine.

Upon closer inspection, she realized it was a baby and reported it to the health workers.

Mercy Sackey stated that, the health workers rushed to the scene and found a baby boy wrapped and placed inside the toilet.

They called the police, who assisted them in rescuing the baby.

Fortunately, the baby was alive, so they cleaned him and rushed him to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Hwidiem for the necessary treatment.

