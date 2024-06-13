The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has set the record straight about the challenges and achievements during his tenure.

He said climate change, global warming, and swollen shoot disease has affected cocoa production.

He refuted claims that, COCOBOD engaged in nursery activities without expertise.

“It is knowledge. NDC had no clue. I didn’t meet money at COCOBOD as CEO. I don’t think all is rosy at COCOBOD, but we have performed creditably well” he said.

According to him, under his leadership, Ghana achieved the highest cocoa yield in its history.

He attributed COCOBOD’s debt to cocoa bills and identified galamsey (illegal mining) activities and smuggling as major factors in reduced crop yields.

Mr. Aidoo, who comes from a cocoa farming family, stressed his commitment to farmers.

“Everything I do, my central focus is the farmer.” he said.

The COCOBOD CEO speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, cited his greatest achievement as saving two-thirds of Ghana’s cocoa productive areas affected by the swollen shoot disease when he took office in 2017.

Mr. Aidoo explained that, about 17 percent of the country’s productive cocoa areas, especially in Sefwi-Wiaso in the Western North region, were impacted by the virus.

This virus, which cannot be cured chemically, required cutting down infected trees and planting new seedlings.

“We’ve achieved a lot, but our greatest achievement has been with the rehabilitation of the cocoa swollen shoot virus disease farms. It was a fundamental structural problem, disseminating almost the entire cocoa landscape” he stated.

Mr. Aidoo therefore expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation efforts to save the country’s cocoa sector.

