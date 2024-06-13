The Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced the implementation of a three-week load management plan due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

The reduction, which began on Wednesday, 12th June 2024, is attributed to maintenance works being conducted by a gas supplier in Nigeria.

The West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has stated that these maintenance activities are expected to continue for three weeks.

This situation has led to a decrease in the overall power generation capacity in Ghana, prompting the need for load shedding to manage electricity distribution efficiently during this period.

GRIDCo and ECG have assured the public that they are working closely with other stakeholders in the power sector to optimize available resources and minimize the impact on consumers.

The companies are committed to ensuring that the disruptions are managed effectively and that essential services are maintained throughout the period of reduced gas supply.

In their joint statement, GRIDCo and ECG extended apologies for the inconvenience caused by the power interruptions.

They emphasized their commitment to keeping the public informed about the situation and urged consumers to cooperate with the load management measures to help mitigate the effects of the reduced power generation capacity.

Consumers are advised to stay updated through official channels for information on scheduled power outages and to plan accordingly during this period of reduced electricity supply.