The deceased, ‘Maame B’ accidentally touched a live electricity cable while attempting to lift the cable which had fallen.

The children of the deceased came to the house to find her lifeless body on the floor.

The children who feared they could also be electrocuted, could not touch their mother who was lying in a supine position.

They raised an alarm after which neighbours rushed to the scene to see the lifeless body.

Police officers from the Assin North District Police Command have conveyed the body to the Assin Fosu Hospital mortuary for autopsy preservation.

