A 20-year-old welder apprentice, Felix Ayertey has tragically been electrocuted at an electric welding shop at Akwadum along the Koforidua-Suhum road.

The incident occurred while Ayetey was operating a welding machine Monday morning.

Officials of the National Disaster and Management Organization, (NADMO) upon receiving the report of the incident together with Officers of the Ghana Police Service at the Akwadum Police Station under the Effiduase Office Command emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

Ayertey was however pronounced deceased upon their arrival.

His body has since been transferred to St. Joseph’s mortuary in the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly for further examination.

A Deputy Director of NADMO at the New Juaben North, Daniel Kankam Twumasi confirmed the unfortunate incident to the media.

