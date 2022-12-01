Obroni, a finalist of the Miss Golden Stool beauty pageant who collapsed on stage, has opened up on circumstances that led to the incident.

According to her, she was unwell and also did not take in any food prior to the finale.

She disclosed this on Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe.

“The other contestants are very much aware I don’t eat before any show due to anxiety and my chaperone would always chase me and not succeed but also, we all handle shock differently,” she said.

Obroni emerged as the first runner-up in the pageantry which finale was aired on Adom TV on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Not long after the declaration of a contender, Abrewanana as the winner of the 2022 edition, Obroni became restless and couldn’t remain stable when she was adorned with her sash and fell on the stage.

The incident since it occurred has garnered mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

But Obroni has revealed there have been several calls from friends and loved ones who have been left worried and affected by some distasteful comments on social media and will therefore urge Ghanaians to cease fire.

Meanwhile, she has apologised to the organisers of the pageant as well as Adom TV and all relevant stakeholders for any harm and damage the incident might have caused them.

Watch the video attached for more: