The second week of talent competition, Miss Golden Stool saw Antwiwaa and Frimpomaa bid their final farewell as the first contestants to be evicted from the show.

The week’s task challenged all 16 contestants to deliver detailed and captivating demonstrations of marital rites practiced in each of the 16 regions of Ghana.

Each participant showcased the unique traditions and customs associated with marriage ceremonies in their assigned regions.

Animuonyam who opened the show represented the Western Region while Ababia gave acknowledgement to the good people of Upper East.

Oseikorm gave a perfect demonstration of marital rites of the people of Ashanti Region, Northern Region was represented by Awura as Agyakowaa represented the Oti Region.

Giivng crednece to the Greater Accra people was Nana, Frimpomaa for Savanna Region, Afia for Volta Region and Akua for Eastern Region.

Osika represented the Ahafo Region and for Bono was Osaah. Antwiwaa represented the North East, Appiawaa for Central Region. Darkowaa for Western North, Araba for Central and Amoakoaa for Upper West.

A standout presentation came from Agyakowaa, who impressed the judges, Okyeame Kwame and Nana Adwoa Awindor, earning her the title of the best performer of the night.

Despite the overall strong performances, the elimination round ended the journey for Antwiwaa and Frimpomaa.



