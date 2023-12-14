Week 6 of the Miss Golden Stool competition witnessed a tribute to remarkable female icons worldwide by the contestants.

Tasked with showcasing the profiles and significance of their chosen icons, all 10 contestants delivered outstanding presentations that captivated the judges.

Animuonyam portraying Lady Julia Osei Tutu, focused on her extensive philanthropic work, emphasizing her foundation’s impact on education and her role as the life patron of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu Foundation. Her efforts in championing girl child education were highlighted, showing her dedication to empowering young girls.

Appiawaa‘s portrayal of Akosua Agyapong spotlighted her remarkable journey in the music industry. Her debut album in 1990 marked a significant milestone in her career, and her distinctive robotic dancing style earned admiration from judges, contributing to her fame and success in music.

Akua showcased Oprah Winfrey’s life story, delving into her challenges, rise in journalism, and her advocacy against sexual abuse being a victim herself. The portrayal highlighted her achievements, numerous awards, philanthropy, and her impactful role as a symbol of hope and resilience.

Osika depicted Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s resilience as Liberia’s first female President. The portrayal shed light on her fight against government corruption, her Nobel Peace Prize, and her groundbreaking presidency, symbolizing hope and progress for Liberia and Africa.

Osaah eloquently portrayed Gifty Anti, emphasizing her advocacy and philanthropy, especially her dedication to girl child education. Her motivational role in society was highlighted, inspiring others to strive for educational empowerment.

Nana‘s portrayal showcased Nana Ama McBrown’s entrepreneurial journey, emphasizing her determination and success in the entertainment industry, serving as an inspiration for many aspiring individuals.

Amoakoaa highlighted Celine Dion’s impressive music career, starting from a young age and her multilingual talents that earned her numerous awards, establishing her as a globally recognized singer.

Awura brought attention to Miriam Makeba’s anti-apartheid activism, Grammy-winning music, and her resilience as a breast cancer survivor. Her powerful music and advocacy made her an influential figure in African history. Upon her death, former South African President Nelson Mandela said that “her music inspired a powerful sense of hope in all of us.”

Agyakowaa‘s portrayal of Yaa Asantewaa emphasized her bravery during colonial resistance, particularly her role as a motivator during imprisonment. Her legacy as a strong historical figure was highlighted. She also poke on how Yaa Asantewaa inspired the word Premtobre when was a term coined while she was imprisoned. Every noon, gunshots were fired to symbolize her defeat.

Darkowaa showcased Theodosia Salome Okoh’s contributions, notably designing Ghana’s national flag. Her role in Ghana’s history and culture was highlighted, emphasizing her enduring legacy.

In a remarkable turn of events, Awura from Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region emerged as the standout performer of the week after impressing the panel with her presentation.

As a token of recognition, she was presented with a sponsor’s product hamper by the esteemed judge, Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor.