The ten remaining contestants of the Miss Golden Stool competition showcased their marketing prowess as they were challenged to create compelling advertisements for the show’s sponsors.

The task, aimed at gauging their advertising skills, saw each contestant passionately promoting products from sponsors, highlighting unique features and benefits in a bid to impress the judges and captivate the audience.

Agyakowaa, hailing from the Ashanti Region, presented Vikil 20, an immune system support product. She eloquently highlighted how Vikil 20 boosts the body’s immunity and effectively fights against various infections, emphasizing its vital role in maintaining good health.

Osaah from Dunkwa-On-Offin, Central Region focused on Lifemate Furniture, a brand known for its high-quality and durable furniture made from wawa, sapele, and mahogany. She emphasized the brand’s longevity, guarantee, and offered insights into managing the furniture pieces to last longer.

Animuonyam from Kumawu, Ashanti Region introduced Spotless Travel and Tour Agency, an organization specializing in travel assistance, documentation, visa processing for various purposes such as jobs, education, and honeymoon packages. She also promoted the agency’s expertise in airline ticketing and itinerary planning. She also introduced Spotless Education of Aviation, an affiliated educational institute.

Akua from Kwahu Nkwatia, Eastern Region spoke on the nutritional value of Pomo tomato paste, highlighting its natural ingredients which is rich in protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins A and D. She stressed its affordability while underlining its rich and flavorful attributes.

From Asanso Kyekyewere, Ashanti Region, Osika promoted a new product, XYZ Wine, crafted by the makers of Darling Lemon Alcoholic Drink. She convinced audiences on its distinct flavor, affordability, and FDA approval.

Amoakoaa from Twifo Atti Morkwa, Central Region repositioned the Latex Foam brand, renowned for its quality orthopedic mattresses and pillows that aid in maintaining good body posture. She also touched on their insect-free nature.

Abura Batanyaa, Central Region contestant, Appiawaa introduced Savida Bonwire Kente, a brand specializing in diverse kente fabrics made from cotton, silk, and rayon. She stressed the fabrics’ varied meanings, customization options suitable for various occasions.

Awura from Asante Mampong, Ashanti Region presented Bel Beverages by KAPO Industries, promoting their high-quality, healthy water products. She emphasized their adherence to Health Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) standards, ensuring a superior and clean product.

Nana from Duayaw Nkwanta, Ahafo Region showcased Carla Care Beauty Products, focusing on their specialty in addressing hyperpigmentation and various skin issues. She highlighted their diverse products, including pomade, facial, and body oils which caters for all skincare and makeup needs.

Amakye Bare, Ashanti Region’s Darkowaa impressively promoted Kub’s Original Puff Puff Bofrot Mix by World Bridge Limited. She highlighted it being a locally made healthy mix composed of wheat flour, nutmeg, yeast, and salt, focusing on its health benefits and easy preparation.

However, the judges were particularly impressed by Darkowaa’s captivating promotion of Kub’s Original Puff Puff Bofrot Mix, earning her the coveted title of the best contestant of the night.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Osika and Appiawaa were evicted due to insufficient votes.

This brought an end to their journey in the competition, leaving eight contestants to vie for the prestigious Miss Golden Stool title.