All roads lead to the Aburi Botanical Gardens on December 26, 2023 as some of Ghana’s topmost artistes prepare to thrill patrons of Joy FM’s Family Party in the Park.

Kwabena Kwabena, Efya and Kwabena will take turns to entertain the families on the day.

The families will also be treated to fun games such as cooking competitions, treasure hunts, sack racing and dancing competitions among others.

The programme starts from 10:am to 6:pm on Tuesday, December 23, 2023.

Tickets are going for a cool 200 cedis for a family of 6. They are available at the front desk of Joy FM or via short code *714*003*3#.