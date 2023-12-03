The fourth week of Miss Golden Stool pageant witnessed a breathtaking display of creativity and cultural finesse as the remaining 12 contestants captivated the audience with their runway prowess during the fashion night.

The challenge was to present two distinctive outfits—a casual wear and a culturally inspired ball gown—melding elements that resonate with their origins and traditions.

The judges meticulously assessed the designs based on criteria encompassing best design, catwalk finesse, color coordination, hair styling, and overall grooming.

Akua, from Kwahu Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, graced the stage in a knee-length ankara dress, complemented by flappy sleeves and adorned with a simple black belt.

Her ball gown, a British Bridgeton style ensemble made with Ankara featured exquisite detailing with gloves and a detachable neck collar.

Ababio, representing Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, dazzled in a fitted dress embellished with a two-sisters pleat in the slit, highlighted by intricate blue lace in the chest area.

She transitioned into a sleeveless tulle gown adorned with ankara elements and intricate beadwork which was complemented by a black veil.

Nana, from Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, showcased a chic two-piece ensemble consisting of a sleeveless linen shirt paired with palazzo pants adorned with thin straps of ankara print.

Her simple yet captivating corseted gown, featuring ankara elements and an added cape, exuded gracefulness.

Agyakowaa, another contestant from Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, mesmerized in a two-piece ensemble with bell-sleeved top crafted from plain valentino linen, accentuated with ankara.

Her eye-catching ball gown, a sunflower-inspired corseted ensemble adorned with yellow fabric and intricate sunflower patterns drew admiration.

Darkowaa, from Amakye Bare in the Ashanti Region, graced the stage in a simple flair dress with an open-out chest style.

For her gown, she choose a vintage corset top paired with an Ankara slit which was a standout. She elevated the look with an embellished black train.

Amoakoaa from Twifo Atti Morkwa in the Central Region rocked a mini flair dress made from colorful Ankara which she paired with a stunning beach hat.

Amoakoaa rocked an Ankara ball gown made with minor beadwork. Her outfit had an extra layer of fullness courtesy of a plain black fabric attacked to the front area of the slit.

Osika, representing Asanso Kyekyewere in the Ashanti Region, stole the show in a thin sleeve jumpsuit crafted from Ankara, flaunting asymmetrical patterns that made the attire stand out.

Her second ensemble, a simple sleeveless ankara gown paired with a detachable yellow-hued train, radiated a sense of grandeur.

Animuonyam, from Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, exuded elegance in a simple yet refined two-piece ankara outfit, featuring a hanging crop top and palazzo pants.

Her ball gown, a corseted top with a slit gown made from mustard-colored Ankara fabric, was complemented by a beaded Zulu neckpiece.

Appiawaa, hailing from Abura Batanyaa in the Central Region, graced the stage in a simple flair dress with an illusion neckline and off-shoulder sleeve.

She later wowed the audience in a Brigeton-inspired gown with a red satin cape that added glamor to the Ankara ensemble.

Afia, representing Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, flaunted a fitted Ankara midi dress with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with plain fabric sleeves embellished with long fringes.

Her second outfit, a black fitted fish tail gown, showcased intricate Ankara elements across the sleeves and slit area, accentuated by detailed beadwork.

Osaah, from Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region, graced the stage in a two-sisters styled skirt paired with a top made from plain burgundy fabric, elevated by a corporate neckline.

Her subsequent attire, a simple A-style slit gown with long sleeves, featured a blue ruffle corset that added a touch of modernity to the ensemble.

Awura, representing Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, radiated elegance in a sleeveless two-piece pant and top ensemble made from plain ethereal valentino, adorned with Ankara print on the neckline and leg area.

For her gown, she rocked the runway in a stunning flair gown adorned with a chic lace.

However, it was a night of triumph for Animounyam, whose impeccable design skills earned her the coveted title of Best Designer for the second consecutive time.