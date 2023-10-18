The driving force behind Jay & Jay Company, Sally Akua Amoakowaa has teamed up with Adom TV to launch the much-anticipated Season 5 of Miss Golden Stool.

This prestigious beauty pageant promises not only to celebrate beauty but also to make a lasting impact on society while showcasing the rich tapestry of Ghanaian culture and tradition.

The grand launch of Miss Golden Stool Season 5 was a spectacular event held on October 15, 2023, and was hosted by Adom TV’s Tima Kumkum.

The stage is set, and the excitement is palpable as the show is scheduled to grace the airwaves on Adom TV every Sunday at 8:30 pm, starting from October 29, 2023.

This season brings forth 16 exceptionally talented contestants, each representing the diverse and vibrant Akan tribes that constitute the heart and soul of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the stakes are high, as the coveted title not only brings a crown but also a substantial cash prize and a brand-new car for the ultimate winner.

Miss Golden Stool Season 5 promises to be a captivating celebration of Ghana’s cultural diversity. It serves as a platform to showcase the beauty, talent, and grace of these exceptional contestants.

As the countdown begins, viewers can anticipate an unforgettable journey into the heart of Ghana’s cultural heritage and an exciting showcase of the nation’s most promising talents.

Miss Golden Stool has carved a niche for itself as a beauty pageant with a difference. Beyond the glitz and glamour, it is deeply rooted in promoting Ghanaian culture and traditions.

Each contestant represents not just herself but her entire tribe and the centuries-old customs that have shaped this beautiful nation.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, who is a recognized figure in the Ghanaian business world, expressed her enthusiasm for this season, saying, “Miss Golden Stool Season 5 is a testament to the power of collaboration and the celebration of our rich cultural heritage. We are not just looking for a beautiful face; we are searching for a cultural ambassador who can represent Ghana to the world.”

The show, over the years, has also shown its commitment to philanthropy, with various charity projects aimed at making a positive impact on society. This season promises to continue in that vein, with a focus on education and healthcare initiatives.

Check out the 16 contestants of Miss Golden Stool 2023 below:

Nana

2. Appiawaa

3. Awura

4. Antwiwaa

5. Animounyam

6. Akua

7. Agyakowaa

8. Darkowaa

9. Afia

10. Osika

11. Frimpomaa

12. Oseikrom

13. Amoakoaa

14. Osaah

15. Ababio

16. Araba

As the countdown continues and the stage is set, the nation eagerly awaits the crowning of Miss Golden Stool Season 5 and the opportunity to embark on a cultural journey like no other.

MORE: