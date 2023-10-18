A fuel tanker on Tuesday evening overturned on the Tema Motorway in the Greater Accra region.

The cause of the incident which occurred precisely at 10:00 p.m is yet to be established.

However, pictures from the accident scene show the tanker fell off on a bumpy side of the highway.

Fortunately, the Ghana National Fire Service promptly responded, arriving 30 minutes after the incident.

All passengers and the driver on board were rescued unharmed.

ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service’s Public Relations Department told Citi News that “they successfully offloaded the fuel to prevent a potential fire outbreak.”

This adds to the number of accidents that have occurred on the major road.

Calls by residents in Tema and its environs for the pot-hole-filled road to be fixed are yet to be answered by government.

